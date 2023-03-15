National Pension Service Purchases 26,144 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $82,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,386 shares of company stock worth $7,858,324. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

