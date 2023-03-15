National Pension Service Purchases 292,411 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

National Pension Service increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,232 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,411 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Palo Alto Networks worth $71,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $184.48 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,515.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,089 shares of company stock worth $27,379,562 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

