National Pension Service Purchases 38,075 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,075 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $75,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after buying an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after buying an additional 368,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,008,000 after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 123,349 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
American Electric Power Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of AEP opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.
American Electric Power Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.
American Electric Power Profile
American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.
Featured Stories
