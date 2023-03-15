National Pension Service Purchases 69,309 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,309 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Truist Financial worth $87,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Truist Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 66.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 446,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 907,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,521,000 after purchasing an additional 101,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of TFC stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

