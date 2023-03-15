National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 749,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $80,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

