Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.5 %
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.31 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
