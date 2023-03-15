Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

EngageSmart Price Performance

EngageSmart stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,039,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,812.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,416,699. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $25,881,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 26,599.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 403,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

