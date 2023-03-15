New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director David Ogens Buys 5,400 Shares

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) Director David Ogens acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,848.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.