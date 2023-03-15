Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $44.87 on Monday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of -83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

