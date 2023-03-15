NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 8.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) were down 8.4% during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $12.00. The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 323,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 514,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in NextDecade by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,819 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NextDecade by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextDecade by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextDecade by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,239,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 94,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

