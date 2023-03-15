Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) CAO Sells $58,761.36 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) CAO S. Brett Luz sold 8,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $58,761.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nine Energy Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $223.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 3.43.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 59.6% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,218,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 10,655.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 692,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,584,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 839.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 404,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 361,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nine Energy Service in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

