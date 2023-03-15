Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,338,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

