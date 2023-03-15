Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.