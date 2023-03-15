Northland Capmk Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Maxeon Solar Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $25.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

