Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.7% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $453.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $416.23 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

