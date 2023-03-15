Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC opened at $453.66 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $416.23 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $465.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

