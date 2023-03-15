NuCypher Price Up 20.2% This Week (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One NuCypher token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $99.07 million and approximately $28.91 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

