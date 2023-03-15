Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Head to Head Contrast

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvalent and BioXcel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvalent N/A N/A -$46.34 million ($1.51) -19.84 BioXcel Therapeutics $380,000.00 1,499.07 -$165.76 million ($5.91) -3.44

Nuvalent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioXcel Therapeutics. Nuvalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioXcel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

42.4% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nuvalent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nuvalent and BioXcel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvalent N/A -27.99% -26.96% BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -102.47% -70.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nuvalent and BioXcel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvalent 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Nuvalent currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.53%. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $54.78, suggesting a potential upside of 169.44%. Given BioXcel Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioXcel Therapeutics is more favorable than Nuvalent.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvalent has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults. It also develops BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator for the treatment of prostate cancer and solid tumors that are refractory to checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

