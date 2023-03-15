Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Financial Contrast

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Qurate Retail has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.38, suggesting that its stock price is 438% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail -21.43% 3.28% 0.42% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $12.11 billion 0.04 -$2.59 billion ($6.81) -0.16 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.02 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qurate Retail.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Qurate Retail and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 1 1 0 0 1.50 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qurate Retail presently has a consensus price target of $2.60, indicating a potential upside of 134.23%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Onion Global.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Onion Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses on Germany, Austria, Japan, the UK, the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute a shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment includes its subsidiary, Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

