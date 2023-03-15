Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.08) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRDN. Wedbush increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $28.53 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $812.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 5,500 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $160,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 165,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,676 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,699,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after buying an additional 569,557 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,302,000 after buying an additional 1,057,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 559,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after buying an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,678,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

