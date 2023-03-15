Oppenheimer Comments on SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.41. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.85 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SVB Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Maxim Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $106.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after acquiring an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,633,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,613,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,771,000 after purchasing an additional 210,959 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

