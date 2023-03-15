Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OGEN opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

