Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.10 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $64.29 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

