Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Ovintiv worth $28,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,931,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,842,000 after acquiring an additional 197,002 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 287,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 47,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ovintiv by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

OVV stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.