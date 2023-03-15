Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance

PBLA opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $497,700.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $87.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 222,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Panbela Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

