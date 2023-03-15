Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

KTTA opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Pasithea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.