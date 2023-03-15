Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $293.00 to $265.00. The stock traded as low as $190.27 and last traded at $192.12, with a volume of 608489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.78.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

