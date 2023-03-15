Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Cormark

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$22.25 on Monday. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$15.77 and a 52 week high of C$28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.97 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.52.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

