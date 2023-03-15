Precision BioSciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report issued on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Precision BioSciences to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

DTIL stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

