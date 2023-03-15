Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas Buys 2,022 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas acquired 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $20,038.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,521.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Primis Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

Primis Financial stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $243.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Primis Financial by 2,818.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Further Reading

