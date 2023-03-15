Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:PUODY opened at $191.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.88. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $122.75 and a 1-year high of $228.00.
