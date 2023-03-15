Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:PUODY opened at $191.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.88. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $122.75 and a 1-year high of $228.00.

Get Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.