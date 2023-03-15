Provention Bio (PRVB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Provention Bio Trading Down 0.5 %
Provention Bio stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.18. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insider Activity at Provention Bio
In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $106,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock worth $31,794,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
Read More
