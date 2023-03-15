Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1,234.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $35,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $287.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.36. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.