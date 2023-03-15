PureCycle Technologies (PCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $754.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

