Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Purple Innovation to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Purple Innovation Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PRPL opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $299.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 5,960,320 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $26,821,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,814,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,665,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

