Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Purple Innovation to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Purple Innovation Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of PRPL opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $299.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.66.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 5,960,320 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $26,821,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,814,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,665,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
About Purple Innovation
Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)
