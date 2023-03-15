Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Increased by Analyst

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.75.

AFN stock opened at C$61.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$51.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6,193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$28.80 and a twelve month high of C$63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

