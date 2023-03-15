Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Lowered by Capital One Financial

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

