Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Decreased by Analyst

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.95). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

MIRM stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $914.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.