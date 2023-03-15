Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lowered by Capital One Financial

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $14.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.87 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PDCE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $63.43 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $448,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,287,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,287,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,555. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

