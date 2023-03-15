Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Reduced by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.47.

TWM opened at C$0.94 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.12 million, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

