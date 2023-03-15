Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.71. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $518.42 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $537.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

