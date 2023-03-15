Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Marqeta, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Marqeta in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MQ. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.93. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $800,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

