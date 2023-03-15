Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Lowered by Analyst

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adient in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Adient’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adient’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADNT. Barclays initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,300 shares of company stock worth $2,030,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

