Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Holley Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Holley in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Holley had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Holley to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Holley has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Holley by 111.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after buying an additional 7,543,324 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Holley by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 886,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Holley by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Holley by 360.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

