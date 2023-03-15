Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.73. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $328.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after acquiring an additional 697,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 66.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 924,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

