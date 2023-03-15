Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Saul Centers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Saul Centers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

