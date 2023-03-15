Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $96,018,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Quanta Services by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,313,000 after acquiring an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $159.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $168.75.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

