Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Decreased by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 0.7% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

NYSE:PWR opened at $159.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.88.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

