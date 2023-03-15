Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Decreased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average is $141.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

