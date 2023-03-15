Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 972,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,309,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Redfin to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $3,832,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,910,000 after buying an additional 763,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,610,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,258,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
